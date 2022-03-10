Patricia Ann Moore

Patricia Ann Moore 80, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully on March 4, 2022 at her home with her loving family at her side.

She was born on April 9, 1941 in Washington D.C. to the late John Paul Manyette and Catherine Crystal Catalano Manyette.

Patricia is a 1959 graduate of Chamberlain High School. In July 1959 she enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman Recruit. On May 26, 1967 she married her beloved husband, Allen Houston Moore, Jr. Together they celebrated over 26 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in 1993. She enjoyed spending most of her life living in Accokeek, MD. She was employed as a payroll clerk for National Electric Co Op Association (NRECA) for many dedicated years until her retirement where she moved to West Virginia for 12 years. She and her husband enjoyed taking family vacations with their children camping at Lake Anna, VA on weekends during the summer break. She was artistically talented and made many beautiful ceramic pieces. She created each piece start to finish and even had her own kiln. Later in life, she moved to St. Mary’s County to spend more time with her children and grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She spent a lot of time with her grandchildren, following them in all the events they participated, from motocross racing to dance. She also liked to take them to Kings Dominion and go on family camping vacations with them. She especially enjoyed camping in Tomahawk, WV near her hometown.

Patricia is survived by her children: Catherine Glorious of Denver, Co, Allen Houston Moore III (Marian ) of Mechanicsville, MD and Jacqueline Moore of Lexington Park, MD; her sister, Dorothy Lee of Mechanicsville, MD; nine grandchildren: Brandon Moore, Brittany Moore, Randall Mayle, Jason Mayle. Kyle Cox and Joseph Thompson; two great grandchildren, Autumn Nicole Cherrico and Addison Lea; and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her siblings: Richard Manyette, Catherine Meade, Joan Elwood, Irene Conner and Carol Catalano.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday March 16, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Michael Tietjen on Thursday, March 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will be held at a later date at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons: Brandon Moore, Randall Mayle, III, Jason Mayle, Kyle Cox, Joseph Thompson and CJ Lea.

