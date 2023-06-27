Patricia Anne Brightwell, 85 of California, MD passed away on June 20, 2023, at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital with her loving family at her side.

She was born on October 27, 1937, in Washington, D.C. to the late Jacob Bernard Helbert and Helen Elizabeth Zimmerman Helbert.

Patricia is a lifelong resident of Maryland. On July 20, 1956, she married her husband Wilmer Theodore Brightwell II in Washington, D.C. They celebrated over 56 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on April 12, 2013. She was employed as a Secretary for the Census Bureau until she retired. She enjoyed watching British Comedies and doing word searches. Her greatest joy was family and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Terri Anne Rickett (Kenneth) of Hollywood, MD; grandchildren, Jessica Hektoen (Brian), Wade Brightwell (Zoey), Ashley Reumont (Matthew), Kenneth Rickett, Jr., Lauren Brightwell and Nicholas Brightwell; her great grandchildren: Chloe, Callie, Cammie, Alexandria and Rozlyn, her sister Vickie Huffman and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer Theodore Brightwell II; her sons Wilmer T. Brightwell III and Richard S. Brightwell.

