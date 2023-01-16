Patricia Lea Womer, (Rock) of Piney Point, MD passed away on January 4, 2023 at the age of 79. The fourth of four children, she was the daughter of late Christine & William Rock. Patricia is survived by her Children & Daughter-in-laws Robert (Bobby) & Georgia Womer , Richard (Rick) & Bekki Womer , Pamela (Pam) Stine & late Yvonne Maria Womer; grandchildren Sean Womer , Sierra Womer Crawley , Jonathan Womer , Kayana Burgess Ingmire ,Matthew Womer, Christian Womer , Brittany Steele, Jodi Stine; great grandchild , Savannah Womer, Keagen Womer , Alora Crawley. In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by her sisters Shirley Rock, Mary Billie Yost, Elizabeth (Betty) Edmonds.

Patricia graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, she got married to Robert Womer, went on do many adventures things calligraphy writing, making crab cakes at Evans Seafood, babysitting, working at hair saloon, and went to work at Sears Department Store and retired around 2005 to take care of her mother. She enjoyed a lot of things playing baseball, swimming, growing her garden, planting flowers, crabbing for soft crabs and she shared a great love of animals with her children, grandchildren love dogs and cats. Music was mom’s favorite she loved dancing every chance she could get. Mom was such a fun love in person she would do anything for anyone she had a beautiful heart never asked for anything in return. She always said she had fun traveling to GA, New Orleans with her niece and coming to Las Vegas to visit family the excitement of bright lights and music and food. She had passion for baking cakes, cookies, pizza the whole neighborhood came to eat. Patricia was very reliable and always thinking of other before herself. She taught to love and be happy in whatever we were doing in life. She would go to boats races at Swanns Store for years as a child and teenager. We were able couple of summers ago to take her to the boat races at St. Georges Island boat ramp she was in Heaven seeing and remember all of childhood friends. Patricia was amazing Mother, Grandmother, friends to all that met her she will be greatly missed we all love you!

A Graveside Service will be held on January 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM in St. George Catholic Church Valley Lee, MD with Father Paul Nguyen officiating.