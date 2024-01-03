Patricia "Pat" Eve Delgado

Patricia Eve Delgado, 89, of Charlotte Hall, MD (Formerly of Waldorf, MD) passed away on Tuesday December 26, 2023 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home with her loving family at her side.

Patricia was born on May 9, 1934, in Fairfield, CA to the late Dorsey R. White and the late Ermon G. (Winters) Custis.

Patricia or “Maw Maw” as she was lovingly called by her grandchildren, was employed with the Charles County Department of Social Services for over 20 years. She loved her job and had to be “talked into” retiring at 72 years old. Even though she lived in Charles County for over 40 years, she was a city girl at heart. She loved getting dressed up and going downtown. Whether it was for a show at the Kennedy Center, Warner or National Theatre, dining at some of the “best” restaurants in DC or just visiting museums with her family. She loved attending mass at the National Cathedral or the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. She also loved visiting New York City. She especially loved Rome, Italy, when in 2005, her daughter Vicki and she visited the Vatican. It was the trip of a lifetime for her since she was a devout Catholic. She also loved shopping at the more upscale malls. Tyson’s Corner, The Galleria, Pentagon City were just a few of her favorite places to shop. She could outshop all her girls. She had champagne taste on a beer budget, but she made it work. When she learned that her great grandson, Joshua was to be born on her birthday she was so tickled. Her granddaughter, Katie, gave her the honor of cutting the umbilical cord at his birth. She was the mom of 4 girls. She could be a strict disciplinarian at times, but was a loving mother. She loved Christmas. She always made it such a fun and special time for everyone. She enjoyed making mounds of her famous fudge. Christmas dinner was always a repeat of Thanksgiving dinner, turkey and all the trimmings. As kids, she made sure we always got what we asked Santa for. She had a very special bond with each one of her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. The fact that she passed away the day after Christmas gives us peace and comfort as Christmas was so very special to her celebrating the birth of our Lord.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank Delgado, Jr, and her siblings, Arthur White, and Ellen Smith.

Patricia is survived by her children: Saundra Delgado of Lusby, MD, Victoria Shipp (Robert) of California, MD, Christina Ewing (Oliver) of Colonial Beach, VA and Ramona Leapley (Brian) of Prince Frederick, MD; her brother, Dorsey R. “Bill” White (Joan) of Elk Grove, CA; her grandchildren: Brianna Harley (John), Katelyn Austin (Timmy), Kevin Shipp (Paige), Erika Adams (Jason), Daniel Madden (Kelly), Jessica Hodges (Jeff), Sarah Short, Allison Hopkins (Joe) and Carl Brown (Rachel); 23 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Friday, January 5, 2024, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by the Reverend Keith Woods at 10:00 a.m., at St. Peters Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peters Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.