INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On May 1 at 1:41 a.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of N First Street and Strauss Avenue after observing a traffic violation.

Upon approaching the driver, the officer smelled an odor of burnt marijuana. Further, marijuana and a loaded polymer “ghost gun” – meaning the gun did not have a serial number – were recovered from the driver’s area of the car.

The officer also learned the driver, Anthony Breathand Johnson, 23, of Indian Head, was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to conditions of a protective order in another state.

Johnson was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal transportation of a handgun, and other related charges.

On May 3, a judge released Johnson from the Charles County Detention Center on the condition he meets the criteria for electronic monitoring.

Officer McCourt is continuing the investigation.