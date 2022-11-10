Ronal Mardoqueo Montoya Lemus

WALDORF, Md. – On November 5 at 3:05 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress.

Officers met with the homeowner who indicated they were not sure if the suspect was still inside. Officers established a perimeter and a police K9 entered the house; no one was inside but there was evidence of a break-in.

Footage from a home surveillance camera was obtained and officers were able to provide a description of the suspect, which was broadcast.

K9 Officer Willis observed a subject matching the description of the suspect on Route 925 and confirmed it was the person involved in the burglary. An investigation showed the suspect entered the home by prying open a window.

Further, the suspect was connected to a burglary at the same house in October during which shoes were stolen. When the suspect was apprehended for the most recent case, he was wearing the stolen shoes.

The suspect, Ronal Mardoqueo Montoya Lemus, 23, of Waldorf, was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, and other related charges. On November 7, a judge ordered Lemus could be released from the

Charles County Detention Center as along as he meets the conditions of electronic monitoring. Officer Knutsen is investigating.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.