WALFORD, Md – On September 10, 2023 at approximately 1:49 a.m., units responded to Society Hookah Lounge and Bar off of Crain Highway for the reports of a stabbing.

Units arrived on scene to find the individual who sustained stab wounds behind their left ear and right arm.

The individual was transported to Capital Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at News@thebaynet.com