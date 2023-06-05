Patuxent Baseball Coach Reflects On An Amazing Season And Their Plan For Next Year

Credit: Patuxent Baseball

LUSBY, Md. – For the second year in a row, Patuxent High School made it to the Class 2A State Championship game which was held at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.

However, Patuxent would end up losing the game against Salisbury based Parkside High School 3-1.

“It was awesome but didn’t happen by accident,” Keith Powell, the Head Coach of Patuxent and the Athletic Director, told The BayNet. “Many hours of hard work took place over those 12 months to get back there. Our players earned the right to return to that game…Our entire team gave everything they had, whether a starter, pinch runner, or a backup – we asked them to give us everything they have – and they did.”

With a total of nine seniors this season, Powell was really proud to see them grow as leaders.

Credit: Patuxent Baseball

“I am so proud of this group of seniors- they are going to be such great men in society,” Powell said. “They are all taking different paths, but I have no doubt they will all be successful!”

Patuxent ended the season with a 21-4 total record with a 12-1 SMAC record. They finished first in the standings.

Credit: Patuxent Baseball

“After losing the players we did from the 2021 team, we definitely had doubters. Of course, we wanted to win the ultimate prize, but how can you be upset about a group of seniors who will graduate with three regional titles, one SMAC title, and two state finals appearances – along with a 59-6 record over three years of Varsity?”

To make sure they keep the success rolling, Powell explained that the players will be playing a ton of high-level baseball this summer and fall, and will also be in the weight room. But it all comes down to the Panther Way, and that is pure hard work.

