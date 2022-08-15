Paul Elmer Connelly, “Dinky”, 59, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on August 8, 2022 in Hollywood, MD. Born on March 25, 1963 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Agnes Henrietta Connelly and the late James Allen Connelly.

Paul was the loving husband of Tammy Sue Connelly, whom he married on April 25, 1992 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza, MD.

He is survived by his children Daniel Connelly of Hollywood, MD and William (Tiffany) Connelly of Hollywood, MD, as well as five grandchildren, Leah Connelly, Jolene Connelly, Jayden Connelly, Freya Connelly, and Liam Connelly. Paul was preceded in death by his brother, James A. Connelly.

Paul was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1982.

He worked as a meat cutter in Hollywood, MD for 39 years, retiring on April 12,2022.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Helen, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be William Connelly, James Connelly, John Connelly, Tim Quade, Justin Quade, and Dalton Walker. Honorary pallbearers will be Timmy Quade, Tom Quade, Donald Tinsley, Robert Tinsley, Joe Stone, and George “Critter” Barnes.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.

