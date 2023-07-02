Paving Work At Clements Convenience Center Beginning Thursday, July 6

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) has announced a repaving project will begin at Clements Convenience Center on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 7, 2023, weather permitting.

The Clements Convenience Center will be operating normal business hours, but citizens may experience brief delays. Please remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns.

Any questions can be directed to John Curtis, Solid Waste and Recycling Manager, at (301) 475-4200 ext. 3550.