'Paw Paw Kid' Turns To Hot Chocolate To Raise Money

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – He’s named himself “The Paw Paw Kid” after selling the unique fruit to raise money for birthday gifts back in October. Now, Jackson Evans is at it again. This time with a hot chocolate stand!

“He just loves it when he brings the community together and has a chance to be an entrepreneur,” says Haley Evans, Jackson’s mom.

This time around, Jackson made his own advertising and used his leftover funds from his Paw Paw stand to purchase items for his hot chocolate stand.

Jackson has a passion for monkeys, so the money raised will go to adopt and help save the Cottontop Tamarins, a small New World monkey found in South America.

Saturday, he raised $75 cash and others donated additional money through Venmo.

This Saturday, December 9th, he’ll open up his hot chocolate stand again from 9 am to 12:30 pm near Heritage Woods on Cox Road in Chesapeake Beach.

Jackson is also making plans for a lemonade stand this summer!

