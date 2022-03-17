Pearl Lee Brooks



So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your GOD. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous hand. – Isaiah 41:10

Pearl Lee Brooks transitioned from this earthly life to eternity, Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, DC. She was born October 8, 1953 in Dover, Delaware to the late Rev. Dr. Rudy C. Brooks and Lou Ella Brooks.

Pearl attended St. Mary’s County Public Schools. She was employed by The St. Mary’s County Board of Education. Pearl worked until her health began to fail.

Pearl was blessed with a God gifted voice. At a very young age, she would grace her parents visiting company by singing a beautiful religious song entitled “In The Garden” while her siblings stood idly by. Pearl’s father and mother were so proud of her singing and her parents company were elated with the beautiful melody ejected from the voice of someone so young.

Pearl enjoyed all that life had to offer. She traveled to many places. Pearl enjoyed watching her soap operas, talking on the phone with her friends and being in the company of children and grandbabies. She did not like “goodbyes”. Pearl would say “see you later”.

Pearl’s faith in the Lord was always a testimony to the way she lived. Her friendliness and kindness towards others were unmeasurable. If you were blessed to be Pearl’s friend, you were a friend for Life.

Even though Pearl endured many obstacles in life, she always maintained a beautiful smile, which accompanied her impeccable personality. Pearl prevailed in all that she set out to accomplish.

Pearl was well known for being meticulous about everything which was not limited to her appearance, work ethic and maintaining her place of residence. She was indeed a perfectionist who worked very hard throughout her entire life.

Although her presence in the flesh is no more, Pearl’s spirit will always be with us. She will never be forgotten by all who loved her.

God saw that Pearl was tired. The Almighty Father loved Pearl so much, he took her to a home prepared only for her, where peace and happiness will be forever in her midst. Farewell thy good and faithful servant.

In addition to her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmie Brooks, sister, Rena Smith and brother-in-law, Francis Thompson.

She leaves to cherish her memories, sons, Timothy Brooks, Carnell Brooks (Keisha), Jamar Williams, daughter Larisa Davis, granddaughter Iyanna, grandsons, Daiquan and Level, great-granddaughter Cali Rose, brother Johnnie Brooks Sr. (Lillie), sister, Mary Brooks, Osie Shade, Sarah Brooks and Ruby Thompson (Francis-deceased) and a Host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in St. Mark’s UAME Church in Valley Lee, MD where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM with Rev. Pete House officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The church is requesting everyone to wear mask.