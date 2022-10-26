Pearlie Edward English, Jr., 77, of Burgaw, NC, passed away on October 19, 2022.

He was born to Pearlie and Nina English on October 3, 1945. Some of Pearlie’s favorite activities were opening presents. He loved the holidays, especially Christmas and Easter.

We are devastated by this loss and will feel the absence of Pearlie forever. Pearlie was the sweetest, kindest, most loving soul and a joy to be around. He could make anyone smile. He will be forever missed.

Pearlie will always be remembered by his nieces and nephews, Deborah Cooke of Brandywine, MD, James Seger of Florida, Ronald Seger of Huntingtown, Eric Mortimer of Virginia, Lawrence Mortimer of Waldorf, Jonathan Mortimer of Texas, and Candace Taylor of Mechanicsville. He was predeceased by his parents, Pearlie and Nina English, as well as his two sisters, Dorothy Mortimer and Lottie Seger.

Services will be held on October 25, 2022, at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622 with the visitation from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm.

Interment will follow the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.