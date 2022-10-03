MORNINGSIDE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit has assumed the investigation into a collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in May in Morningside.

The victim is 64-year-old Deborah Garner of District Heights. She passed away on October 2, 2022.

On May 28, 2022, patrol officers were called to the area of Suitland Road near Beauford Road for a collision involving a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation revealed the involved driver struck the pedestrian as she attempted to cross the roadway.

The driver remained on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

Please refer to case number 22-0047343.