WALDORF, Md – On October 13, 2023 at approximately 5:39 p.m., units responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Crain Highway in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive.

The pedestrian was talking on the phone when a vehicle struck them. The caller disconnected when police arrived on the scene.

A MEDEVAC was requested for the pedestrian and a landing zone was established for Mall Circle. An ambulance transported the pedestrian to the Buffalo Wild Wings while awaiting Maryland State Trooper 2.

The patient was then transported to George Washington University Hospital to be treated for injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

