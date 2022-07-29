UPDATE: On Friday, July 29, 2022, at 3:18 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Route 5 and Cedar Lane Road in Leonardtown for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Deputies arrived on scene to find the pedestrian suffering from serious injuries and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to continue the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that Joseph Harry Norris IV, age 42 of Leonardtown, was attempting to cross the travel lanes of Point Lookout Road when he was struck by a 2018 Dodge Journey, operated by Ashlee Lauren Kennedy, age 35 of Mechanicsville, which was traveling northbound on Point Lookout Road.

Norris was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where he was declared deceased a short time later.

At this time, weather and the pedestrian’s failure to yield the right of way are considered to be contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to the collision are asked to call DFC Matthew Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78005 or at matthew.beyer@stmarysmd.com.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On July 29, at approximately 3:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian in the area of Point Lookout Road and Hamptons Boulevard.

When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered an unconscious male victim in the roadway.

CPR was being performed, and EMS then said the victim was breathing and had a pulse.

The vehicle that struck the victim remained on the scene. MEDEVAC was requested but was down due to weather.

The patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with life-threating injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com