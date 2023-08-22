"Peggy" Margaret Anita Barickman

Margaret Anita “Peggy” Barickman, 73, of St. Inigoes, MD passed away peacefully August 19, 2023 at her residence with her family at her bedside. She was born on March 8, 1950 in Leonardtown, MD to the late John Matthew Cooper and Margaret Anita Bayne Cooper. She was a graduate of St. Michael’s Elementary School in Ridge MD; attended St. Michael’s High School for two years and graduated from Great Mills High School in 1968.

In addition to her parents, Peggy is preceded in death by her son, Jay Barickman, sister, Mary Virginia Yeatman, and her brother, John Matthew Cooper. She is survived by her children: Robert Joseph (Joey) Barickman (Regina Thompson) of Lexington Park, Ryan Jeffrey (Jeff) Barickman (Michelle Sierra) of St. Inigoes, and Julie Simmons (Robert) of St. Inigoes; survived by her grandchildren: Robert Dean (lil Rob), Haley and Catherine Barickman (Cabby), Addyson and Mary (Ginny) Simmons, Golden Retriever, Opry; survived by her sisters Barbara Ann Chapman of Leonardtown, Patricia Jean Cooper of Ridge, Linda Susan Wood of Woodbridge, VA; and survived by her beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Peggy, one of the “Cooper” girls, grew up on a small farm in Ridge, MD. She loved her faith, family, and friends. In a world full of possessions, her faith, memories, and family were her greatest treasures. Peggy carried many titles; Mom; Mema; Aunt Peg; Peg; Goose; Ms. B; Peggy; church lady; the thrift shop lady to name a few. She never met a stranger and loved her St. Michael’s Community. She made it her mission to help keep the doors open at St. Michael’s working the auctions, fall festivals, fun days, and the thrift store, etc. She loved watching the Orioles and Redskins; playing pitch; Scrabble; trivial pursuit; sitting on her front porch watching all the kids play; but most off all she loved her family; especially her grandkids. She hosted many parties over the years which coined the phrase “Party at Pegs”. Her favorite party was an annual one for many years. Christmas was her favorite time of year and she spent 364 days preparing for Christmas Eve parties that she hosted, and she made sure to have a gift for everyone. Little did she realize; she was our gift. Her relentless love, laughter, smile, generosity to her family and friends; she is part of and will continue to live on in our hearts.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, August 24, 2023 from 5:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with Prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Peter Giovanoni on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Interment will be private.

Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Cooper, James Porter, Patrick Ridgell, Jamie Norris, John Kovich, Jr., and Terry Snavely.

Memorial contributions in Peggy’s name may be made to the Archangel Scholarship Foundation to benefit St. Michael’s Catholic School, P.O. Box 259, Ridge, MD 20680.

