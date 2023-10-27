Person Of Interest Identity Sought At California GNC Store

CALIFORNIA, Md. – At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, the subject shown in the photos entered the GNC store in California, MD. Once in the store, the suspect removed a supplement from a shelf and left the business, failing to pay for the item.

The suspect appears to be a black male wearing a grey sweat suit with blond tips at the end of his braids.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or this incident is asked to contact DFC Tyler Westphal at Tyler.Westphal@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200, ext. 8017. Please refer to Case #59875-23.

Citizens can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After receiving a response, continue the conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, tipsters may remain anonymous.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.