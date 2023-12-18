Person Of Interest Sought For Theft At Leonardtown Shoppers Food Grocery Store

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Friday, November 3, 2023, the person shown in these pictures used a debit card that had been stolen from Shoppers Food grocery store in Leonardtown, MD, to purchase items at several different locations, including at the Merchants Lane Fine Wine and Spirits as shown in the photos.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the identity and whereabouts of this person. Community members with information about this suspect or about this incident are asked to contact Corporal Rachael Roszell via email at Rachael.Roszell@stmarycountymd.gov or by phone at 301-475-4200, ext. 8108. Please reference case number 62149-23.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.