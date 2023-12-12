LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Saturday, December 2, 2023, around 7:20 p.m., the person depicted in the photos entered Weis Market in Lexington Park, MD.

They utilized the self-checkout lane but left the store in the pictured vehicle without paying for any items. St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are in the process of reaching out to the registered owner of the car.

Public assistance is sought to locate both the individual and the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the identity of either of the suspects or about this incident is asked to contact Deputy Bianca Melton at Bianca.Melton@stmarycountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 8185. Please reference case number 67925-23.

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.