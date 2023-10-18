Person Of Interest Sought For Vehicle Break-In At Hollywood Transmission And Automotive

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – At approximately 11:05 p.m., on Thursday, August 31, 2023, a black male wearing a dark hoodie and shorts broke into a vehicle that was in the parking lot of Hollywood Transmission and Automotive in Hollywood, MD.

On Sunday, September 3, 2023, the individual shown in these pictures was seen in the same area, looking inside parked vehicles. He fled the area when the store owners attempted to make contact.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of this Person of Interest for questioning.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/or this incident is asked to contact Dep. Michael Rycyzyn at Michael.Rycyzyn@stmaryscountymd.gov, or 301-475-4200, ext. 8030.

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name.

You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.