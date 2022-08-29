Pet of the Week - Alfie and Tommy

Alfie and Tommy are bonded brothers who are a little over a year old.

They have a lot of energy and love to play, play, play!

During their down time, they can be found in a cuddle puddle that is the most adorable thing you have ever seen. These boys will be an ideal addition to any home.

For more information about Alfie and Tommy send an email to info@smawl.org

SMAWL rescues and adopts homeless animals, issues spay and neuter vouchers to the public, and promotes humane education.

