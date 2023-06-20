Pet Of The Week - Dixie

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Introducing Dixie, the lovable 11-month-old, 30 lb. Great Dane mix with a heart as big as her wagging tail! With her striking features and endearing personality, Dixie is sure to capture your heart from the moment you meet her.

Dixie is a gentle girl who loves to shower her human companions with unconditional love and affection. Her expressive eyes and charming smile are bound to brighten even the dullest of days. Dixie has a heart full of puppy-like enthusiasm, making her an excellent playmate for both kids and adults alike.

This adorable mix is always up for an adventure, whether it is exploring new hiking trails, playing fetch in the park, or simply cuddling up for a cozy movie night. Dixie’s energy and zest for life will keep you entertained and active, as she loves to bounce around with her toys and chase after her favorite squeaky balls.

While Dixie adores her human friends, she also gets along well with other dogs and would thrive in a home with furry siblings to play with. Her friendly and sociable nature makes her a perfect candidate for doggy playdates, where she can show off her goofy antics and make new friends.

Dixie is a smart and eager learner, always ready to show off her impressive repertoire of tricks and commands. With a little patience and positive reinforcement, she will quickly become the star pupil in obedience training classes. Dixie’s intelligence, combined with her unwavering loyalty, will make her a true companion and a joy to train.

If you are looking for a loving and loyal four-legged family member, Dixie is waiting to become your best friend. She longs for a forever home where she can share her abundant love and bring endless smiles to the lucky family that adopts her. Come meet Dixie today and discover the joy that this beautiful girl will bring into your life!

If interested in meeting Dixie, please submit an application at www.humanesocietyofcalvertcounty.org

Big thanks to Prince Frederick Chrysler for sponsoring this program by generously paying adoption fees each week for our featured pup!