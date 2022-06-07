Pet Of The Week - Hank

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Hank is a lovely, sweet old cat. All he wants is a lap to sleep on. He is a staff favorite!

Hank would love to spend his golden years in a home.

Hank has been started on a medication for his thyroid, but it is a small pill and he is such a gentleman to medicate.

He needs this medication for the rest of his life, but the medication is relatively inexpensive (less than $15 for a 2-month supply).

He will need to go to the vet for routine checks of his thyroid and kidneys, but otherwise most cats with hyperthyroidism have a great quality of life and live well into old age.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering Hank please give us a call at 410-535-7387 or come visit him at the shelter during our normal business hours.