PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Meet Johnny Walker, our Dog of the Week! His adoption fee will be paid by our friends at Prince Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge!

Johnny Walker is a gentle giant at 2-years-old; strong and has a heart full of love and he’s also a big cuddle bug. He is a delightful mix of goofy and gentle, sure to bring laughter to your days with his funny antics.

Johnny Walker is not just about fun and games though, he’s also smart and intuitive, quickly picking up new tricks and commands. He’s friendly with everyone he meets, making him a great companion for any household.

His sweet nature is infectious, and he brings smiles wherever he goes. Adopt Johnny Walker and let his goofy, loving spirit fill your home with warmth and happiness. https://humanesocietyofcalvertcounty.org

Big thanks to Prince Frederick Chrysler for sponsoring this program by generously paying adoption fees each week for our featured pup!



Click here to submit adoption application for Johnny Walker or any of our other available dogs Application.