Sensible Sissy! This senior gal came to the shelter when her owner could no longer care for her. Sissy has the tiniest meow; it almost sounds more like a squeak; you will mostly hear her being vocal when she wants to eat!

She can be shy when meeting new people but, once comfortable, enjoys being petted and brushed.

Sissy isn’t asking for much, just a comfortable place to rest during her golden years.

Stop by during adoption hours to meet this sweet senior girl!