Sheriff High

LANDOVER, Md. – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our former Chief of Police and current Prince George’s County Sheriff, Melvin C. High. Sheriff High was a giant of a man. His calming presence, reassuring command style, and exceptional leadership added to his distinguished persona.

He began his career in community service in 1969 as a member of the Metropolitan Police Department in the District of Columbia where he retired as Assistant Chief of Police.

He went on to serve as the Chief of Police for the city of Norfolk, Virginia. In 2003 he was appointed Chief of Police of Prince George’s County Police Department where he served until 2008.

In 2010 Melvin High was elected and sworn in as Prince George’s County Sheriff and was finishing his third term next month. His list of his accomplishments, awards and accolades are many. Praise came from the President of the United States, elected officials, as well as community organizations.

However, what Sheriff High cherished most was his loving his family and serving the residents of Prince George’s County.

For each Prince George’s County Police graduation, one student officer is chosen to receive “the leadership award”. On September 28, 2022, as Prince George’s County Police Chief, I directed that award be renamed, “The Melvin C High Leadership Award. The Melvin C High Leadership award is given to the student officer who exemplifies the most exceptional leadership amongst his or her peers throughout the entire Police Academy”. A student recruit will be honored in each academy class graduation with this distinguished award named in his honor.

He cherished his loving wife Brenda, their daughter Tracy, and grandchild Christian. Melvin C. High made Prince George’s Proud!!

His Deputies called him Sheriff; The Prince George’s County Police called him Chief. Everybody that knew him called him SIR!!!

His fifty-three (53) years of dedicated service to our community and law enforcement is immeasurable. His presence will surely be missed by all.

May God Bless Melvin C. High and may our prayers comfort his family and friends.