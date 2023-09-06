PGPD Officer Suspended After Video Shows Him In Cruiser Back Seat With A Woman

OXON HILL, Md. – On September 5, 2023, the Prince George’s County Police Department Executive Command announced that Cpl. Francesco Marlett’s police powers were suspended as an investigation is underway for an incident captured in a viral video showing a uniformed PGPD officer embracing a woman and then getting into the back seat of a police cruiser with her. This is the second suspension for Officer Marlett this year.

The announcement came after a video was circulated on social media featuring Officer Marlett. “As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances,” said a representative from the Prince George’s County Police Department. The video was reportedly recorded at Carson Park in Oxon Hill during a children’s soccer game.

In 2016, Marlett faced charges of child abuse after allegedly causing a 3-year-old to lose consciousness. However, these charges were later dropped and his record was expunged. Marlett was suspended for one month in May 2023 following allegations of domestic violence. He returned to duty in June 2023.

Additional information will be released once the investigation is concluded and confirmed.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com