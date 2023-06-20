Plan To Pause Townhome Construction In Of Prince George's County Put On Hold

File photo – Credit: Farragutful

LANDOVER, Md. – When Councilwoman Wala Blegay (D, District 6) won a seat to represent her central county district, one of her primary concerns was addressing suburban sprawl. She said much of the legislation introduced by the County Council in their first year speaks to “the sprawl in our community, saturating our streets with townhomes… development that’s really unwanted,” in an interview on WIN-TV in December. On June 15, a subcommittee voted to hold the legislation in Committee before sending Council Vice President Blegay’s bill to pause townhome construction to the full Council for a vote.

Blegay introduced a bill in April to pause townhome developments outside of transit-based areas and high-density areas. Some critics, particularly those in real estate and development, noted the impact this would have on the county’s long-term fiscal health and housing stock.

“They’re already deciding not to do deals in Prince George’s County. People are just very nervous about investing in the county, where there’s just so much uncertainty about if they’re going to be able to move forward,” Graf said. “We have a housing shortage and we need all options to address it. We understand the intent of the sponsor to obtain more transit oriented development (TOD) but it should be done through incentives and working with the industry, not mandates and moratoriums.”

“The idea of a moratorium is antithetical even to the stated priorities of this Council. A moratorium will help make housing less affordable, by formula it will reduce the amount of “infrastructure” being built to support our road network, and begin to erode any confidence businesses had begun to have in the Prince George’s County Government,” said Former County Councilmember Derrick Leon Davis, who represented District 6 before resigning the Council in 2021. “Six schools are scheduled to come online this fall, with several more planned to begin construction immediately thereafter all through the county’s P3 School development program.

Unfortunately, the new Council majority is practicing the politics of populism instead of the more difficult path of leading the County.”

“We appreciate the committees decision to hold CB 52, and look forward to working with the sponsor and council in addressing infrastructure concerns in Prince George’s County.” said Griffin Benton, the VP of Government Affairs for MBIA.

Blegay hosted a town hall days prior to the vote to hear more perspectives, with some including Bowie activist Milly Hall attending to voice their support for the legislation while lobbyists such as Juwan Blocker stated some of their concerns.

Cheryl Cort of the Coalition for Smarter Growth sent an email stating their organization’s opinion on the legislation days before the vote.

“But a townhouse ban is an overly broad, indiscriminate approach that overlooks the underlying problems of Prince George’s zoning: too much single family zoning across the vast acres outside the beltway, and not enough flexible residential and mixed use zoning inside the beltway,” said the email.

We previously covered County Council legislation to limit townhouse development in Prince George’s County. Read more here.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com