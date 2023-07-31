Rodney Leroy Chase

WALDORF, Md. – On July 28 at 12:19 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a male shooting a gun toward unknown persons.

Officers were already in the area and observed a male matching the suspect’s description running away from the location; the male threw a firearm as he fled. Officers apprehended the male and recovered a firearm, which was reported stolen in another county. The male was identified as being the person who fired the gun; however, no victims were located.

Rodney Leroy Chase, 32, of La Plata, who is already prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous conviction, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, carrying a handgun on person, and other related charges. Chase also had an active warrant for his arrest for an unrelated crime.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call PFC Stine at 301-609-3282 ext. 0672. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

The CCSO was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.