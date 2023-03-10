Police Arrest Suspect For November 2022 Shooting That Injured 9-Year-Old In Anne Arundel County

GLEN BURNIE, Md. – After months of investigation, detectives have finally identified and arrested the suspect responsible for the shooting incident that injured a 9-year-old child last November. The arrest was made without incident.

The suspect has been identified as Troy Edward Winston, a 33-year-old resident of Glen Burnie, Maryland. An arrest warrant was obtained and the suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting took place on November 13, 2022, at around 1:45 a.m. A 9-year-old child was brought to the emergency room of the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie after being struck by a projectile that entered through the front door of their residence in the 300 block of Lindera Court in Glen Burnie. The child was treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Northern District detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and urge anyone with information to contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

