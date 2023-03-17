Omar Delonte Smith

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Temple Hills in February. The suspect is 27-year-old Omar Delonte Smith of Washington, DC. He’s charged with fatally shooting 31-year-old Eugene Smith of Washington, D.C.

On February 23, 2023, at approximately 11:45 pm, officers responded to a business in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue for a shooting. Officers located the victim in front of the location suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives believe the motive was an employment dispute.

Omar Smith is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He’s in custody in the Richmond, VA, area awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0011505.