Police Arrest Suspect In Connection With Murder In Upper Marlboro; Skeletal Remains Located

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a murder which occurred in Upper Marlboro in late May. The suspect is 57-year-old Boisey Neal of Glen Burnie. He is charged with the murder of 59-year-old Shawn Eric Hall of Hagerstown. The suspect and victim were known to each other.

The Hagerstown Police Department contacted the PGPD in early June to request assistance in locating Hall who had been reported missing through its agency. The Hagerstown Police Department’s preliminary investigation indicated Hall traveled to Upper Marlboro around the time of his disappearance.

On August 23, 2023, PGPD detectives located skeletal remains in the 13300 block of Old Marlboro Pike in Upper Marlboro. Based on evidence collected at the scene as well as findings of HPD’s extensive missing persons investigation, the remains are believed to be those of Shawn Hall. An autopsy will determine his cause of death.

Through various investigative techniques, Neal was identified as the suspect. He was located and arrested on August 23, 2023. The motive for the murder remains under investigation. Neal is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.

PGPD Homicide Unit detectives can be reached at 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0036713.