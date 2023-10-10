Quassan Parker, Donyae Parker and Tyquan McKenzie

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – Detectives assigned to the Division IV – Oxon Hill Station have charged three suspects linked to a theft string targeting businesses in the county. The suspects are 19-year-old Quassan Parker, 26-year-old Tyquan McKenzie and 18-year-old Donyae Parker. They all live in District Heights.

On October 4, 2023, an officer patrolling in the Westphalia Division observed an SUV wanted in connection with multiple thefts. The officer conducted a stop on the SUV which was being driven by Quassan Parker. After further investigation, detectives charged him with multiple thefts. McKenzie and Donyae Parker were arrested a short time later on October 4, 2023.

All three suspects live together at a home in the 2000 block of Brooks Drive. Investigators obtained a search warrant for their apartment. Thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen merchandise was recovered. A second search warrant was obtained for another residence linked to the suspects. Additional stolen merchandise was recovered from that home in the 2100 block of Brooks Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects were selling the stolen items online or by word of mouth.

At this time, the suspects are charged in connection with the following thefts: 09/13/2023 – 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill. Approximate value of stolen property: $1,000 09/15/2023 – 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill. Approximate value of stolen property: $1,100 09/16/2023 – 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill. Approximate value of stolen property: $1,200 09/18/2023 – 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill. Approximate value of stolen property: $1,200 09/19/2023 – 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill. Approximate value of stolen property: $2,360 09/20/23 – 6800 block of Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill. Approximate value of stolen property: $260 09/22/2023 – 5200 block of Indian Head Highway in Forest Heights. Approximate value of stolen property: under investigation 09/27/2023 – 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill. Approximate value of stolen property: $1200 09/27/2023 – 6800 block of Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill. Approximate value of stolen property: under investigation 10/1/2023 – 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill. Approximate value of stolen property: $2,050

This remains an open and active investigation. Additional charges are possible.

The PGPD offers the following tips to retailers to help prevent thefts: *Install cameras and place mirrors in your stores *Alternate hangars on clothing racks to prevent large bundles from being grabbed at once *Place frequently stolen items in areas that can be seen by staff *Use inventory control devices and locks where appropriate *Keep popular stolen shoes sizes in the back for retrieval *Consider using special labeling on frequently stolen items for identification on social media, marketing sites and in other retails stores *Stock less of frequently stolen items to reduce loss *Identify habitual theft suspects and provide criminal trespass warnings

Anyone who would like to speak to an investigator should call 301-749-4901.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0055362.