Police Arrest Two Juveniles For Armed Carjacking Of Rideshare Driver

LANDOVER, Md. – The Carjacking Interdiction Unit charged two juveniles for the armed carjacking of a rideshare driver on Monday in Landover. The suspects are a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male. Both live in Landover. They are charged as adults.

On January 2, 2023, at approximately 9:40 pm, officers responded to the 1500 block of Belle Haven Drive for the report of an armed carjacking. The victim advised officers he had been carjacked at gunpoint by two suspects who he was providing a ride to through a rideshare service. The victim, in fear for his life, complied.

On January 4, 2023, at approximately 10:00 pm, detectives with the Carjacking Interdiction Unit and PGPD’s WAVE team observed the carjacked car in the 5300 block of Riverdale Road in Riverdale. The detectives stopped the car and took the two occupants into custody. A loaded ghost gun (un-serialized) with an extended magazine and the victim’s property were recovered.

The two suspects are charged with armed carjacking and firearm offenses. They are in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information relevant to this case, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please reference case 23-0000364.