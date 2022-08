ODENTON, Md. — Detectives could use your help locating a criminal in Anne Arundel County.

The pictured suspect committed a robbery at the Giant Food at 1155 Annapolis Road in Odenton.

If you have information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect please contact our Criminal Investigative Division at (410) 222-4720.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.

