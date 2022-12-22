LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at 7:08 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 21800 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park for the reported shooting.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located a 25-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the head. Preliminary investigation determined that the shooting occurred near the intersection of Ronald Drive and Pegg Road.

The victim was flown by helicopter to an area medical facility for treatment for incapacitating injuries where he was listed in stable condition.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Cpl. Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. 71953 or email austin.schultz@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.