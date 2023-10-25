Police Continue To Search For Missing Non-Verbal Man Last Seen At Glenmont Metro Station

GAITHERSBURG, Md. – The Montgomery County Department of Police – Missing Person/Cold Case Unit is urgently seeking the public’s help in locating Rashawn Williams, a 31-year-old non-verbal male. Williams was last seen on Saturday, October 21, 2023, leaving the Glenmont Metro Station located in the 12500 block of Georgia Ave.

Williams is described as a black male, approximately 5′ 05″ tall, weighing around 150 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue denim jeans, and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Rashawn Williams, please contact the Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency line at (301) 279-8000 (available 24 hours) or the Cold Case/Missing Person Unit at (240) 773-5070.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com