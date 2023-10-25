Police Continue To Search For Missing Non-Verbal Man Last Seen At Glenmont Metro Station

GAITHERSBURG, Md. – The Montgomery County Department of Police – Missing Person/Cold Case Unit is urgently seeking the public’s help in locating Rashawn Williams, a 31-year-old non-verbal male. Williams was last seen on Saturday, October 21, 2023, leaving the Glenmont Metro Station located in the 12500 block of Georgia Ave.
Williams is described as a black male, approximately 5′ 05″ tall, weighing around 150 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue denim jeans, and black shoes.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Rashawn Williams, please contact the Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency line at (301) 279-8000 (available 24 hours) or the Cold Case/Missing Person Unit at (240) 773-5070.
yeah, its rough they can’t understand you and you can’t understand them
if the police came across him, since he wouldn’t be under arrest? how would they have the authority to detain him? oh, and aside from writing things, how would they communicate with him?
