CLINTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a now fatal crash that took place in January of 2022 in Clinton.

The decedent is 63-year-old Tony Wilkerson of no fixed address. He died of his injuries on October 31, 2022.

On January 2, 2022, at approximately 11:00 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Piscataway Road for a collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed Wilkerson was driving eastbound on Piscataway Road, when for reasons that remain under investigation, Wilkerson lost control of his car, crossed the center line and struck a car.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0000283.