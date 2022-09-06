UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro.

The deceased driver is 27-year-old Treyone Clermont of Silver Spring.

On September 4, 2022, at approximately 3:10 am, officers responded to the 3400 block of Brown Station Road for collision involving two vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed that for reasons now under investigation, the driver of a car travelling southbound on Brown Station Road crossed the double yellow centerline into the northbound lanes striking Clermont’s car.

Clermont was pronounced deceased on the scene. The second involved driver and a passenger in his car suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Please refer to case number 22-0042467.