FAULKNER, Md. – On December 5, 2022 at approximately 3:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on (Rt. 234) Budds Creek Road in the area of (Rt. 301) Crain Highway.

Crews arrived and found a vehicle and a tractor trailer involved in a head-on collision.

A MEDEVAC was requested upon arrival but canceled after confirming the driver of the vehicle was deceased on the scene.

The driver tractor trailer was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Hazmat and SHA was requested to the scene for assistance with clean up.

Budds Creek Road is shut down in both directions between Crain Hwy and Penns Hill Road for clean-up and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an accident reconstruction investigation.

