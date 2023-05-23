Police Investigate Skeletal Remains Found In Prince George's County

LANHAM, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation. The decedent’s identity will be released once confirmed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the next of kin have been notified.

On May 20, 2023, at approximately 10:20 am, skeletal remains were discovered in the area of Annapolis Road and Route 495 in Lanham. Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department responded and opened a death investigation. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances of this death.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0029831.