ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On October 21, 2022 at approximately 2:11 am, officers responded to the area of Marda Lane and Janwall Street for a reported stabbing.

Officers met with the victim of the incident who advised that he was stabbed multiple times by a subject known to him.

The victim said that the two were in a vehicle and the dispute occurred over money owed to the suspect.

Annapolis Fire Department arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers arrival and has not yet been located.