SUITLAND, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred early yesterday morning in Suitland. The decedent is 20-year-old Shanya Hoover of Suitland.

On July 7, 2022 at approximately 1:30 am, officers responded to the 3500 block of Regency Parkway for vehicle collision involving two vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed Hoover was traveling northbound in a car on Regency Parkway when for reasons that remain under investigation, her car crossed the double yellow line and then struck a car that was traveling southbound on Regency Parkway. Hoover was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0032722.