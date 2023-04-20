Police Investigating Attempted Armed Carjacking In Parking Garage At MGM National Harbor

OXON HILL, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit is working to identify the suspects who attempted to carjack a man at gunpoint early Tuesday, morning in Oxon Hill. The victim was not injured during the incident.

On April 18, 2023, at approximately 3:00 am, officers responded to the parking garage at the MGM National Harbor for the report of an attempted armed carjacking.

The preliminary investigation revealed a suspect approached the victim in the garage and demanded his vehicle at gunpoint. The victim and suspect got into a physical struggle during which the suspect’s gun fired one round. No one was struck. The suspect then got back into the car he arrived in and fled the area. The victim’s vehicle was not stolen.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please reference cases 23-0022789.