PARK HALL, Md. – At approximately 2:20 PM on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the subject shown in the picture below entered Cook’s Liquors & Deli in Park Hall, MD.

The subject used a counterfeit bill to purchase lottery tickets and receive cash back.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Michael.Rycyzyn at Michael.Rycyzyn@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200, ext. 8030. Please reference Case #62699-23.

Citizens can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After receiving a response, continue the conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, tipsters may remain anonymous.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.