LOTHIAN, Md. – A fatal car accident occurred on June 10th, 2023 at around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Route 4 and Talbot Road in Lothian. According to initial reports, officers were called to respond to a motor vehicle collision involving a 2015 Ford sedan and a 2022 Chevrolet sedan.

The investigation revealed that the Ford sedan was traveling northbound on Route 4 when it made a lane change. At the same time, the Chevrolet sedan was also traveling northbound in lane #1. The rear of the Ford sedan made contact with the front of the Chevrolet sedan during the lane change. This caused the Ford to rotate and lose control, eventually leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 23-year-old Andrew Samir Steven Stewart from Bowie, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by Maryland State Police Medevac to a local trauma center for advanced medical care. Unfortunately, he was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the Chevrolet sedan, an adult male from Atlanta, Georgia, was uninjured.

The Traffic Safety Section is currently investigating the accident. No further details have been released at this time.

