SUITLAND, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that took place Thursday evening in Suitland. The deceased driver is 65-year-old Maurice A. Berry of Washington, DC.

On March 16, 2023, at approximately 10:25 pm, officers responded to the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Spaulding Avenue for a collision involving two vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed Berry was traveling northbound on Pennsylvania Avenue, when for reasons now under investigation, he made a left turn onto Spaulding Avenue and was struck by an SUV. Berry was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number PP23031600002706.