ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Accokeek. The deceased driver is 33-year-old Tiffanie Bunch of Waldorf.

On October 15, 2022, at approximately 3:00 am, officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway near Berry Road for a single-vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed Bunch was traveling sound bound on Indian Head Highway approaching Berry Road, when for reasons under investigation, she struck the median and ultimately struck a light pole.

She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died several hours later.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0049845.