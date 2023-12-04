Police Investigating Fatal Collision In Prince George's County

LANDOVER, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Friday morning in Landover. The deceased driver is 27-year-old Andrevene Bryan of Laurel.

On December 1, 2023, at approximately 1:10 am, officers responded to Landover Road and Kent Town Place for a collision involving a car and an SUV. Bryan was pronounced deceased on the scene. The other involved driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed the car’s driver was traveling southbound on Landover Road when he collided with Bryan’s SUV in the intersection.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Please refer to case number 23-0071271.